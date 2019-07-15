Mitchelton-Scott rider Daryl Impey of South Africa wins Stage 9 of the Tour de France from Saint-Etienne to Brioude yesterday. REUTERS Gonzalo Fuentes

South African Daryl Impey added an individual stage win to his Tour de France happy memories when he prevailed at the end of a long breakaway from St Etienne yesterday. The Mitchelton Scott rider, who wore the race’s yellow jersey for a couple of days in 2013, beat Belgian Tiesj Benoot in a two-man sprint after the duo went clear from the day’s breakaway.

Slovenia’s Jan Tratnik took third place, 10 seconds behind as France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall lead after 170.5km, with the top guns enjoying an easy day on a bumpy stage nine.

“Pretty much, for me, from a Tour de France perspective, a stage win was something really missing. I made quite a few breakaways in the past few years and finally, today, I got the win on Bastille Day. It’s fantastic,” Impey said.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s so difficult to win at this level. I kind of marked this stage. I was kind of lucky to find the right move. We worked all well together. I’m glad the legs were there at the end to beat Benoot. I haven’t been emotional like that for a long time.”

Frenchman Romain Bardet, a two-time podium finisher who has already lost considerable ground in the general classification, attacked on the Cote de St Just (3.6km at 7.2%), 13km from the finish.

He was followed by Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk and Australian Richie Porte, but the trio were easily reined in by defending champion Geraint Thomas’s Ineos team.

Following a hectic finale in Saturday’s eighth stage that saw Frenchman Thibaut Pinot gain almost half a minute on Thomas and the defending champion take a tumble, there were no fireworks on Bastille Day.

A 15-man breakaway featuring former Tour individual stage winners Tony Martin and Edvald Boasson Hagen opened a gap of more than 10 minutes, but none were a threat to Alaphilippe’s overall lead.

Italian Alessandro de Marchi was taken to a hospital with facial injuries after a nasty crash, his CCC team said.

“We can confirm that Alessandro De Marchi was fully conscious after his crash. He has a deep facial laceration and will be taken to hospital for X-rays to determine if he has any fractures,” CCC said. The three-time Vuelta a Espana stage winner was attended to by the race’s medical staff before being taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

At the front, Benoot and Impey emerged as the strongest men at top of the Cote de St Just and the South African, who snatched the yellow jersey in Nice six years ago when his team won the time trial, was the fastest to the line. Impey, the first African rider to wear the yellow jersey, is the first South African to win a Tour de France stage since Robbie Hunter 12 years ago.

The main bunch crossed more than 16 minutes later.

Today’s 10th stage is a 217.5km ride from St Flour to Albi, where the race will enjoy its first rest day tomorrow. Reuters