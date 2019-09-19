Hot dry conditions in the capital mean the jacarandas are starting to bloom early.

Pretoria - The simmering heat experienced in Tshwane this week was not a sign of a heatwave on the horizon, but was a sign that winter is over, and hot weather lies ahead. Kumsa Masizana, a forecaster for the SA Weather Service, said most of the Gauteng region had been experiencing hot and dry conditions and these are set to continue into the weekend.

Masizana said as it stood, it was official that the country had moved out of the winter season and was enjoying sunny spring time weather conditions with clear skies.

She said it was to be expected for this time of the year to bring with it hot and dry weather with temperatures rising steadily as the country progressed into the summer season.

Masizana cautioned people not to be concerned about a heatwave being on the horizon as the temperatures were far from indicating that.

“This type of weather is to be expected and we would only categorise this weather as a heatwave should the temperatures range between 33 and 34°C over a period of a few consecutive days.”

Yesterday was the first time Tshwane had reached 32°C since the beginning of September, considered the start of spring.

Masizana said another characteristic of this time of year was the lack of rain, as this was only likely to start later, from late October, November and December.

“For most of this week, though, it will be hot and dry, with no windy conditions.

In Pretoria the first of the jacarandas have already started to bloom, considered early as October is traditionally jacaranda month.

