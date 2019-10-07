Walus will today ask the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to set aside Masutha’s refusal earlier this year to release him. Walus wants Judge Jody Kollapen, who will be hearing the application, to release him.
The matter is now out of Masutha’s hands, as he is no longer the minister. If Judge Kollapen wants to refer the matter back for reconsideration, it will have to be in the hands of incumbent Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.
This will be the fourth time a court will have to decide on whether or not Walus should be released on parole and the third time that the high court will deal with the issue. The Supreme Court of Appeal has dealt with it once.
On each occasion the refusal of parole was referred back to Masutha for his reconsideration, who felt that Walus was not yet ready to face the outside world, although his reasons for this decision (were) deferred.