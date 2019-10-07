Janusz Walus yet again seeking parole









Janusz Walus Pretoria - Former Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha maintains that while Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus has long been eligible to be considered for placement on parole, he is not ready to be released. Walus will today ask the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to set aside Masutha’s refusal earlier this year to release him. Walus wants Judge Jody Kollapen, who will be hearing the application, to release him. The matter is now out of Masutha’s hands, as he is no longer the minister. If Judge Kollapen wants to refer the matter back for reconsideration, it will have to be in the hands of incumbent Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. This will be the fourth time a court will have to decide on whether or not Walus should be released on parole and the third time that the high court will deal with the issue. The Supreme Court of Appeal has dealt with it once. On each occasion the refusal of parole was referred back to Masutha for his reconsideration, who felt that Walus was not yet ready to face the outside world, although his reasons for this decision (were) deferred.

Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen, when the matter appeared before her in 2015, asked Masutha’s legal team how long they deemed Walus should remain in jail before he could be released on parole.

She was told at the time that he had to be in prison for at least 25 years. This time round he will face court after he has spent 27 years in jail.

Masutha, in opposing parole, said in court papers that parole was not a given, but subjected to a number of criteria. The minister at first objected to parole on the basis that Walus had not shown remorse for killing the then SACP leader. He said Walus was rationalising his crime and his political views regarding communism still stood.

Masutha recommended intensive sessions in this regard with the prison psychologist. Walus said he then had 19 sessions with the expert.

In January this year Masutha again refused parole and said there were discrepancies between the clinical observations of two psychologists who had evaluated Walus. He called for a new report in which these experts re-evaluated him.

“Walus is now one of the longest serving political prisoners in our country and it is time that he goes back to Poland,” his lawyer Julian Knight said.

“We are now asking the new minister to make a decision and hopefully he will put the law first,” he said.

Walus served a further 13 years in the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria since his first bid to be released on parole failed.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1993, and in terms of the Correctional Service Act which was applicable at the time, he was eligible to be considered for parole after serving 10 years in jail.

Walus said he wished to return to his native Poland. But Masutha said this would not be possible for the more than two-year duration which he would have to adhere to his parole conditions here - if he was released.

Pretoria News