Counsellor Shuichiro Kawaguchi

Pretoria - IT was called “A taste of Japan” but turned out to be a feast. The embassy of Japan in Pretoria presented its second cultural expo at the Brooklyn Mall with a variety of activities for the public to enjoy.

On the eve of the expo, ambassador-designate Norio Maruyama hosted a dinner at Wood & Fire restaurant. Helping Sushi Chef Miya in the kitchen was Maruyama’s deputy head of mission, Counsellor Shuichiro Kawaguchi - who is also known for his culinary skills.

Chef Miya (Katsuhiko Miyamoto) demonstrated making sushi and members of the public joined Maruyama’s special guests for a great evening of food and drink - including sake, and Japanese gin and whiskey.

The expo included a wide variety of activities and demonstrations, including food, martial arts, Kyudo (archery), Ikebana (flower arrangement) and Bonsai (ornamental trees) demonstrations. There were displays by Japanese companies, musicians playing the Koto (a stringed musical instrument), a Cosplay performance, kimonos, photo booths and award-winning movies.

The public relations officer for the embassy, Taro Sawada, said that with the Rugby World Cup kicking off in Japan in September, it was a good time to give South Africans a taste of the rich culture of the country.

Japan and South Africa had a long-standing relationship and the Japanese government had worked hard to contribute to the development of South Africa in a wide range of areas, particularly cultural exchange, job creation, skills development, living standards, and infrastructure development, he said.

Maruyama hosted a reception on Saturday night at which he thanked those who helped make the event possible. - Staff Reporter

Pretoria News