Joburg Zoo gorilla Makoko doing well at Onderstepoort

Pretoria - The 34-year-old male Western lowland gorilla from the Joburg Zoo airlifted to Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital for a CT scan of his nasal passages is recovering well. Makoko was flown to Pretoria on Saturday after it was discovered that his nose was swelling up due to nasal congestion. Veterinary wildlife specialist Professor Adrian Tordiff, who was part of the eight specialists involved in Makoko’s diagnoses, said the problem started in December last year when he developed an infection. Makoko started to get better after he was put on antibiotics. However, the problem came back and worsened. Tordiff said by last month Makoko had developed a swelling on his nose and left eye, and had a discharge from his nose. He said his team organised a helicopter big enough to carry the 210kg gorilla after realising that long hours in traffic would cause him immense stress.

“When he got there we decided to do a whole bunch of tests on him while we had the opportunity to have a look at his nose. We decided to scan his heart, because they often start to develop heart problems as they get older. “That’s when we discovered that his nose was actually completely blocked and he had some fibrosis growing in his heart muscle,” he added.

Professor Gerhard Steenkamp, a veterinary dentist and maxillofacial surgeon at the University of Pretoria’s Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital, examined him and collected some biopsies.

It was later found that Makoko suffered from polyps, which had large tissue growth, but fortunately enough, no cancer cells were found.

Tordiff explained that at this point, they could not say it would not develop into cancer. This meant Makoko would have to undergo extensive nasal surgery, that will take place at the Joburg zoo’s veterinary hospital in about two weeks. “What we will do now is get a CT scan from a normal gorilla to compare to this one, which was quite difficult, but we managed to get one from South America. “We estimated he could lose 2 litres of blood with this extensive surgery, but we will use a special machine that can suck up all the blood that comes out while doing the surgery and then this machine cleans the blood and we can pump it back into him,” he said.

He said Makoko returned to the Joburg zoo on Sunday, and was reported to be doing well, and the swelling has subsided and medication keeps his blood pressure regular.

Tordiff thanked everybody involved, from the men flying the helicopter and all the specialists who were there. He said they all did the work pro bono and donated their time to help Makoko.

Pretoria News