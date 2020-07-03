Judgment reserved on National School Nutrition Programme

Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has reserved judgment in the application concerning the reopening of the National School Nutrition Programme for all children. Equal Education and two Limpopo schools are trying to force the Department of Basic Education and provincial education departments to roll out the national schools nutrition programme to all learners, irrespective of whether they are back at school yet or not. The feeding programme, which provides food to 9million children, was stopped when schools closed in March, shortly before the national lockdown. This left millions of children destitute and hungry. Equal Education is asking the court to order that pupils who qualify for a meal a day at school should receive them even though many are still waiting to return to school. It argued that the national nutrition programme was a key component of government’s social protection package that is essential in realising the nutritional, developmental and learning needs of millions of children, many of whom live in households below the food poverty line.

After the child support grant, it is the state’s second biggest child-poverty alleviation programme.

The applicants are, among others, also asking the court for a structural order that requires the national and provincial departments to, within five days of the order, each provide detailed information on implementation of the programme to ensure that the children are fed.

The Children’s Institute, represented by the Centre for Child Law, has entered the case as a friend of the court.

Its arguments focused on the children’s right to basic nutrition and basic education, and to have their best interests considered of paramount importance.

It argued that the department’s failure to provide the food programme to all learners who qualified, whether at school or not, was a violation of these rights.

The Children’s Institute submitted that these rights were interrelated and must be protected and implemented in a manner that views children’s developmental needs in a holistic manner.

It pointed to the purpose of the nutrition programme which is to enhance learning capacity, school attendance and punctuality.

It said the programme also contributed to children’s general healthy development by alleviating hunger and providing essential micro-nutrients.

The Children’s Institute pointed at the high child poverty and malnutrition rates in South Africa. It said before lockdown about 6million children lived in households where there are no employed adults.

These households are reliant on social grants for survival.

About 6.4million children lived below the food poverty line of R581a person.

This means that their caregivers are financially unable to ensure they receive basic nutrition, despite these caregivers receiving the child support grant.

The institute said more than a quarter of all children under 5 in South Africa were stunted. It also said Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga was constitutionally obliged to ensure that the children received a meal, whether at school or studying at home due to Covid-19.

Equal Education said the impact on the millions of learners who had not received their daily meal, as well as on their parents, had been devastating.

A Grade 12 learner, whose mother works away from home, explained how he and his sibling had to make do with the R500 a month she sent them for food. They eat porridge twice a day, without anything to go with it.

He said the suspension of the food programme had been devastating to them.

The department said it was not sure when it would be able to roll out the full programme again. Director-general Mathanzima Mweli said the only infrastructure to provide food was at the schools. Thus, they can only start with the nutritional programme once all the schools are open again.

The programme is funded by the Treasury as a conditional grant and it can thus only be operational when the schools are open.

Mweli said the harsh reality was that the government did not have unlimited resources, and with the unexpected demand of Covid-19 on resources, they could not immediately put all their resources fully behind the national schools nutrition programme.

Some of the provinces said they had already started with the programme regarding those children who were back at school, but the applicants disputed this.

