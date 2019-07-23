Kaizer Chiefs’ spokesperson Vina Maphosa during a media briefing at Chiefs Village in Naturena. Aubrey Kgakatsi BackpagePix

Pretoria - Pre-season competitions are nothing more than a kick-about designed for teams to test their readiness for the campaign ahead. And, as such, trophies won in them are seldom anything to brag about. But when you have gone many years without silverware, success in them suddenly becomes a big deal.

It is against this background that Saturday’s Carling Black Label Cup means the world to Kaizer Chiefs, a club traditionally renowned as the country’s cup specialists but now enduring a drought so bad they have become the local game’s laughing stock.

And so Chiefs are approaching their clash with traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off) as a must-win encounter that they hope will be the catalyst to a successful season as they look to end a four-season barren run.

“Going into the field as Kaizer Chiefs, we are not going to give much away. Even in our preparations, we tried as much as possible to hide them away. We didn’t play with familiar clubs or at public venues. We didn’t want to give our recipes away,” Chiefs’ spokesperson Vina Maphosa said at a media briefing at FNB Stadium yesterday.

“On display this Saturday will be the crème de la crème of what is going to surprise most people in the upcoming season. We’ll start with Orlando Pirates and show them what Kaizer Chiefs is made of.”

With the starting Xl of both teams selected by the public through a voting system that closes at midnight, the Amakhosi faithful will probably see some of their new signings in action on Saturday.

Chiefs have bolstered their squad with four signings. Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole is by far the club’s biggest signing following his multimillion-rand move from Zesco United in mid-June. In the heart of the engine room, Ernst Middendorp’s team has been bolstered by the arrival of Ghanaian James Kotei and Australian Kearyn Baccus. Up front alongside Kambole is Serbian Samir Nurkovic.

However, Chiefs are still planning to raid the market.

“We didn’t sign a long list of players but we went for quality. This time, we are coming up with bombs,” Maphosa stated. “We’ve signed only four players but anytime is tea time, especially considering that the window period will only close at the end of next month.”

Meanwhile, with the tickets for the Black Label Cup already sold out, Stadium Management South Africa Managing Director Bertie Grobbelaar has urged supporters without valid accreditation for the match to stay clear of the stadium on Saturday. Moreover, people with fake tickets will be apprehended by law enforcement officers.

“We’ve got police officers who will be staying close to the stadium,” Grobbelaar said.

“If any person is found in possession of fake tickets and trying to sell them, that person will be arrested. And we’ll insist on prosecution.

“Moreover, we urge supporters to arrive early.”

