Klapperkop Nature Reserve warning after cyclist escapes attack









GARETH PAHL of Hi-Risk Unit near the viewpoint at Fort Klapperkop Nature Reserve. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Cyclists, tourists and runners should not visit Klapperkop Nature Reserve without making security arrangements because criminals continued to stalk visitors along the trails of the reserve, councillor Shaun Wilkinson said. He said a cyclist had to pedal for dear life from a man with a knife on Friday. “Cyclists should utilise CSI Security because the company is offering protection at Klapperkop for free. “It does not help, thinking you can do it as a group of cyclists, because criminals attack the one left behind. It is still too soon for people to feel comfortable in the reserve.” The lucky cyclist, who asked not to be named to avoid worrying his children and wife, said the armed robber tried to stab him with a kitchen knife with a long blade. “I was cycling uphill when I saw this man walking just on the edge of the road with his hands in his jacket.

“When he got closer he took out this kitchen knife with a wooden handle. He tried to stop me, but I didn’t panic and cycled around him.

“He tried to use the knife as he chased me, but at that point I knew he wasn’t going to catch me. Eventually he gave up and turned back. I am happy I didn’t panic when he took out the knife because I probably would have frozen.”

He said he immediately cycled to other cyclists to warn them not to cycle in that direction. They also sent a warning via the Klapperkop WhatsApp group.

He had cycled in the reserve with his friends before, but that was the first time they had experienced a criminal incident.

The City of Tshwane has committed to building two gates to control access to the reserve following meetings to discuss the crime situation at the facility.

Wilkinson said: “The gates were supposed to be built this month by the City, but there has been some delay in the paperwork. We were told those gates will be up in January. We need those gates and we need our people to know that they have to be very careful.”

Dana Bloomer of CSI Security said: “Right now we wouldn’t advise people to just come here any time they want to because criminals may attack them.

“We are offering security for free to those people who contact us and make arrangements, because we’ve been patrolling the area. Most of our guys are former policemen and soldiers; they love to protect and serve.”

