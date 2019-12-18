He said a cyclist had to pedal for dear life from a man with a knife on Friday. “Cyclists should utilise CSI Security because the company is offering protection at Klapperkop for free.
“It does not help, thinking you can do it as a group of cyclists, because criminals attack the one left behind. It is still too soon for people to feel comfortable in the reserve.”
The lucky cyclist, who asked not to be named to avoid worrying his children and wife, said the armed robber tried to stab him with a kitchen knife with a long blade.
“I was cycling uphill when I saw this man walking just on the edge of the road with his hands in his jacket.