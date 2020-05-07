Labour Court orders guidelines for miner safety

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The Labour Court has ordered that clear guidelines be put in place on how mineworkers will be protected during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the mining sector must publish safety guidelines in the Government Gazette as to how this sector must work by May 18. This comes as the plight of mining-affected communities and the risks posed by the return of large numbers of mineworkers to work under level 4 of the lockdown regulations came under the spotlight. The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union had sought support to force the government to put safety measures in place during this time. Judge André van Niekerk ordered that mining employers must, meanwhile, prepare and implement a practice code to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 on the health and safety of employees and those who may be directly affected by the virus.

He said before the safety regulations were gazetted, the parties should consult with the Mine Health and Safety Council, and also obtain all necessary expert advice on safety measures to be put in place.

Draft regulations in this regard should be published by May 11 for public comment.

Judge Van Niekerk said it was not disputed that mineworkers were particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, as they operated in confined spaces where social distancing was nearly impossible.

Experts have submitted reports to the court in which they said mineworkers were also widely affected by lung diseases and tuberculosis, while HIV/Aids was also prevalent.

The court was told that these facts rendered mineworkers particularly vulnerable to serious illness or death from Covid-19.

It was further argued that the vulnerability of mineworkers, in turn, rendered the communities in which they lived vulnerable to Covid-19.

There are almost half a million mineworkers in the country. Any Covid-19 infection at a mine is likely to spread to the communities surrounding the mine.

The court was told that the risk was not new- mineworkers had for a long time brought tuberculosis and HIV/Aids back to communities from the mines.

These communities were often in rural areas with poor access to health care.

The Amended Disaster Management Act recently allowed mineworkers to operate at a 50% reduced capacity during the lockdown, subject to conditions relating to occupational health and safety.

It is estimated that about 250000 employees returned to work this week as mining operations were resuming.

Judge Van Niekerk said: "There is no dispute that the circumstances of the present case are exceptional.

"In the face of a global pandemic, the spread of the Covid-19 virus on South Africa’s mines has profound implications for the country, neighbouring countries and especially for mineworkers and mining-affected communities.”

He said the containment of the virus, especially in the context of a return to work after lockdown, was a matter that ought primarily to be guided by medical opinion.

“In the present case, the medical experts have made out a compelling case for measures that extend beyond those formulated and implemented by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy,” the judge said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News