Pretoria - Lady Zamar will add a feather to her cap when she performs alongside Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Tamia, in Pretoria, this Friday. Tamia will perform at the Sun Arena, Time Square, including songs from her album Passion Like Fire.

The six-time Grammy nominee will then head to The Green Point A Track in Cape Town on Saturday and the Botanical Gardens in Durban on Sunday.

For all performances, she will be with the award-winning Lady Zamar, who will perform her hit songs such as Love Is Blind and Collide, as well as new music.

The Mamelodi-born star said: “Tamia’s music was like an anthem in South Africa, if you did not have a Tamia song then you didn't know what was hip and happening. I'm honoured and privileged to be performing alongside such a legend.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase my ability to headline alongside an international artist, at an international standard, with someone who has captured the hearts of millions.”

Tamia will be performing classics such as Still, Officially Missing You, Who do you Tell, and songs from her new album, which features her mid-tempo single Leave it smokin'.

Tamia said: “I co-wrote this song with my good friend Salaam Remi. We always have fun in the studio. I'm beyond excited to continue my love of music and share my new project Passion Like Fire.”

Tickets are available at Webtickets and all Pick * Pay stores.

