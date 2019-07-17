THE Gauteng Department of Social Development has asked the High Court to remove children from the Kingdom Life Child and Youth Care Centre in Saulsville. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Social Development and a Saulsville childcare centre are embroiled in legal proceedings regarding legitimacy. According to the department, the centre is operating illegally, and the children should be removed from its care.

There are also claims of nepotism and financial mismanagement levelled against the Kingdom Life Child and Youth Care Centre.

The department said in papers before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that the children were the ones who suffered and that they should be re-homed at other centres.

According to the department, officials were refused entry into the premises last month.

The centre, on the other hand, said its first priority was to care for the children, and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Its management in a statement to the court said it refused the department entry, as the officials wanted to remove the children without a court order..

It was also said that the children were upset when they heard that social services were coming to remove them.

The department said it was not going to remove the children without a court order, but it did not have time to obtain this as the children’s home beat them to court.

As the department was putting together its court papers to have the children removed, the home headed to court where it obtained an urgent order in chambers to prevent social services from removing the children.

The department also headed to court and asked that the home be instructed to stop operating.

They are also seeking permission to enter the premises and to transfer the children to other centres.

The centre was established in 2002 as a non-profit organisation and mostly existed through the kindness of the community.

Disake Phokojoe of the department said in an affidavit that it was found that there were financial mismanagement issues and the children’s care was not a priority.

The centre was last year conditionally registered for six months and received R1.3million from the department to use towards the care of the children.

Phokojoe said during a visit further financial mismanagement was identified as some of the funds could not be accounted for.

It is claimed that some of the money was transferred into the account of the head of the centre.

Other complaints included that there were no structured therapy programmes for the children. The head social worker designed his own programmes, which included establishing a food garden and giving the children fatherly love, instead of rendering a professional service.

It was also found that management did not encourage reuniting children with their families, and they were also denied freedom of religion.

There are also allegations that the staff use corporal punishment as a method of discipline.

The department withheld any more grants to the centre as it said it did not comply with the requirements and thus could not be registered again. Phokojoe said alternative accommodation had been planned for the children as they were “illegally being kept at the centre.”

Nomalizo Magoba, director of the centre, said the department came to the centre on June 19, “with many cars” and threatened to take the children. “They said I used the money meant for the children for personal use.”

Magoba said she could not allow this, as the children were not emotionally prepared for strangers to uproot them and take them away from their home.

Pretoria News