Lesufi sorry for online schools system mess









Parents, some with children, at the Department of Education’s Tshwane South District seeking solutions to the online application chaos. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Education yesterday apologised to parents angered by difficulties encountered during the online admission process. MEC Panyaza Lesufi assured them the department was on top of the matter and blamed a technical glitch for plunging school admissions into chaos. On Sunday, parents whose children had not been placed in schools for Grades 1 and 8 for the 2020 academic year turned up at district offices after receiving text messages to that effect. The queues persisted yesterday with frustrated parents demanding answers from district officials. However, Lesufi said a message referring them to the district offices had been sent out erroneously. “Despite the mishap, we are quite convinced the matter is under control. “We have the spaces, and we are going to negotiate with parents to place pupils at other schools. All this will be concluded by the end of November,” he said.

The MEC said the department was sorry for everything that happened.

The department would make sure that all its district offices were capacitated to be on top of the matter, Lesufi said.

He told journalists in Joburg: “If a child is placed at the school by the system, you have the right to remove that child. That is why we say decline. You have the right to decline and when you decline you’ll be in a place to appeal, and we’ll place and conclude the matter.

“All our appeals are concluded within 14 and 21 days, so by the end of November we feel we will deal with other issues of appeals if parents feel that they need to appeal.”

However, Lesufi said it should be made clear that the department’s online system was not hacked nor down. In fact, he added that the department had already processed 85% of the applications.

“We are quite convinced that come November 30 we’ll be in a position to deal with the remaining 15%.”

The department also announced that it had increased the number of learners placed to 241806, which represents 85.5% of the total number of applications received. Of the number placed, 131383 were placed in Grade 1 and 110423 were placed in Grade 8. Total applications received is 310350.

Lesufi said that notwithstanding the progress to place learners, the department was aware of 34553, or 12.2% of parents who had not yet received an offer of placement or whose application status had been pending for a while.

“For this, the department sincerely apologises and undertakes to place these learners. Parents facing this situation will receive SMS offers of placement. Parents are urged to either confirm or decline the offer within seven days of receiving the offer. Otherwise the offer will be forfeited,” he added.

The department said Gauteng schools were in demand due to the constant annual increase in learner numbers.

In Tshwane, some of the schools that reached full capacity on the first day of placements include Pretoria Boys High School, Sutherland High School, Hoërskool Langenhoven, Laerskool Akasia, Pretoria High School For Girls and Hoërskool Akasia.

Some schools such as Unity (Secondary School) in Daveyton and Bhukulani (Senior Secondary School) in Soweto received more than 1000 applications against the total capacity of 150 and 210 respectively. This demonstrated that the investment by the department in township schools was paying off, Lesufi said.

On why the online application seems always to be a problem, he said: “For the first time it is not that the system can’t cope. We are dealing with preference. We are dealing with ‘I prefer this school and not that school’ and those parents are right.”

“To date, 6428 parents have not responded to the requirement to respond to offers of placement within seven days. The number of parents who have not submitted or do not have documents stand at 27563,” Lesufi said.

Pretoria News