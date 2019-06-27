Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi addresses high school learners at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Gauteng MEC for Education and Youth Development Panyaza Lesufi is on a mission to fix the education system, one grade at a time. Yesterday, he announced that a matriculant in Gauteng should have acquired 12 skills certificates by the time they leave school.

Speaking at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria West during the Secondary School Improvement Programme (SSIP) ceremony, Lesufi said the current education system - which chased a matric - was in need of transformation.

The SSIP programme teaches students how to approach and answer exam questions in 10 key subject areas. It provides additional study and teaching time to bridge testing gaps for participating students during holidays.

The Gauteng Education Department spent R240 million on the program, which currently has 70 000 school children enrolled.

“Gone are the days where learners must chase one certificate called matric. Our learners must be multi-certificated so that during their time at school they acquire many skills.

“Even if they can’t get that final certificate, at least they’ve got something that can assist them to survive so that they do not add to the queue of unemployed youth,” Lesufi said.

He lamented that the education system was not skills based, and said the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR - or fusion of technolgy) was high on the agenda.

He said the department would, from 2020, focus on producing “multi-certificated learners”. This means a matriculant in Gauteng would have certificates of competence in a range of fields, such as a learner’s licence, swimming safety and gender education.

He stressed that while he was not encouraging drop outs, should a child leave school before matric, he or she would have something useful.

In Grades 1 to 3, all learners should have a certificate that shows that they know how to swim.

Another skill from Grade 4 onwards was sign language.

He said the department was in talks with three top construction companies to give learners a crash course in the building and construction industry.

“We need to teach learners to drive a forklift, for example,” he said.

He said some schools had already implemented the learner driving school programme, which helps pupils get a driver’s licence.

“It is not a dream,” Lesufi said. The team is working on it and I have given them tight deadlines, actually some services are already piloted like the K53 licence.”

Lesufi pleaded with SGB members to strengthen disciplinary committees by ensuring that suitable and qualified candidates were recruited.

The three-day programme was attended by top learners from the northern Tshwane district, who stayed on campus for support in subjects such as maths and science.

Former participant in the programme, Ntsako Hood, who is now a first year student of Health Sciences at Wits, gave the learners advice.

He said: “Don’t worry about parties just focus on finishing matric. “You’ll even have better parties in varsity than high school. And you won’t even wear uniforms.”

He urged them to devote the remaining months before exams to making friends with their books.

