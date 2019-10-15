Letter to the class of 2019









Pretoria - I was watching the World Championship Athletics from Doha recently on TV. And as thousands of young women and men approach the matric finals my mind turns to the subject of preparation - whether it be for a physical race or a final examination. No athlete at Doha was there to run or jump or throw for the first time in their lives. They had all run, thrown and jumped many times before and for many years had been trained in starting and finishing. Each athlete had gradually built up to the point where they had mastered their discipline. Each had come through smaller school and club events, progressed to provincial, regional, county or state championships and, following an incremental path of progress, had been selected to represent their nation. The conditioning, both mental and physical, is there and in place. When that athlete steps out on to the track in the final, they are physically at the top of their game. They also need to be mentally at the top too.

They’ve been nurtured over time by a coach and support structure to be ready in their minds and their bodies.

Matric finals are like those world championships. Whenever I see my matrics, I remind them that they didn’t begin their subject today, last week or even last year. I encourage them by saying they’ve been doing this for years. Their training is in place and it’s been in place for years.

In my subject, English, I remind them that they’ve been doing comprehension, poetry and language exercises since Grade 5 or earlier. They can’t even remember how many they’ve done. And in this way I encourage them that they are physically ready.

But it’s vital that we ensure they are emotionally ready too. They need to feel confident. Like the athlete is both physically and emotionally ready, matric pupils need to be encouraged and built up.

And so in this next window of time, really notice your daughter or son. Perhaps he needs to go out for lunch instead of studying. Maybe you need to take her for a walk. Or possibly kick a ball, build a puzzle, cook together, listen to each other’s music or go to movies. Anything to ensure their emotional state is healthy.

Sometimes the best exam preparation is not exam preparation. Please read that statement again.

I liken the matric finals to landing a plane. Everything is ready. The wheels are down, the flaps set, the airspeed is appropriately slow and the runway is just ahead and clearly in sight. It’s a massively wide piece of tarmac and plenty long enough. The weather is clear and sunny, visibility is virtually unlimited and there is no wind.

All that’s needed is to put the plane down gently in a straight line and draw to a stop.

The storm clouds of Grade 9 have been flown through. The winds of Grade 10 navigated and the turbulence of Grade 11 is in the past. Grade 12 is about landing the plane. There should be no stress, no anxiety and no tension.

And my message to our HeronBridge matrics and to the broader community of matrics across our land is this:

You didn’t just start your subject today. You’ve been doing it for years. You’ve progressed through the grades. You’ve earned your place on the track. You’ve written exams every year before. You’ve made it through school, club and regional championships.

You’re standing on the track, looking down your lane to a finish line of open possibility. This is a time to be savoured. I don’t think we say that enough. This is a moment to savour.

You have people all round you, filling the stadium with the roar of your name. You matter. You deserve the spot. Enjoy that moment as you crouch into your starting blocks. You are both loved and you are ready.

Now

Line up the runway.

Check your airspeed.

Breathe deeply, smile and go land the plane.

* Crane is deputy head, HeronBridge College

