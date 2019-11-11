Life for killers of magistrate Victor Mabunda









VELAPHI MABUNDA, the wife of murdered magistrate Victor Mabunda is relieved after her husband’s killers have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - For the first time in nearly two years, the widow of murdered magistrate Victor Mabunda slept like a baby. The source of her comfort is that his killers have been sentenced to life in prison. Velaphi Mabunda said that although her husband would not be brought back to life, hearing the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, sending his killers to prison for life brought the entire family together in celebration of justice. The case has been nothing short of developments, denials, admissions and confessions. However, everything helped Judge Bert Bam to understand how two prison wardens worked with a former inmate to plan and execute the assassination of the magistrate. The court found that former wardens Thomo Ngoato, Paulos Fourie and the erstwhile inmate, Thato Maringa, had killed Mabunda in a plot to get rid of him regarding a case he was presiding over. In that case, Ngoato was accused of smuggling drugs into the Cullinan Correctional Centre. Ngoato, Fourie and Maringa worked with two other suspects, who are still on the run, to kill Mabunda in the driveway of his Bronkhorstspruit home in January last year.

Seeking to find peace of mind, his widow put their house up for sale. She said Mabunda was shot after he had just got back into his car after manually opening the gate. “He had just started the car on and was about to drive in when the shooter came for him. After numerous shots the car moved on its own and hit the wall of the house, damaging the plumbing.

“We replaced the pipes, but now every time I see these I’m reminded of the gruesome killing of my husband. Worst of all, when our neighbour called me after the shooting, I was with my youngest daughter, so she saw her father’s body.

“She is in matric writing her final exams, but it’s clear she was traumatised by the incident. She’ll be getting a long break between her exams and I want to take her for counselling soon.

“This incident broke our hearts. Every time we see where my husband took his last breath we become sad. The kids are now afraid to be outside when it’s late. I sometimes feel like I hear my husband in the house passage and sometimes I feel like he is just next to me.”

She said she had been with her husband since 1997 and did not know life without him.

“He was a very strict man who wanted people to always do the right thing, and that was probably what had him killed,” she said.

However, killing him was unnecessary because a dead magistrate did not mean the case fell away, she said. “He should not have been killed, but at this stage the important thing is making peace with everything that transpired and believing God had a plan.”

Judge Bam said the accused did not show remorse and evidence showed they had the intention to murder him with a purpose. “You are not young men anymore. Mabunda was killed because he expressed how he felt about the case against Ngoato. I would not be surprised if the family of the deceased suffer for a long time to come you are each sentenced to life in prison.”

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela welcomed the sentencing. “We appreciate the delivery of watertight cases that ultimately ensure the perpetrators are handed long sentences. We want to encourage our investigators always to strive for quality investigations.”

Pretoria News