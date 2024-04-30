Exploring New Paths with the Ford Territory

Shortly after the introduction of the Ford Puma the Silverton-based manufacturer has announced a mid-sized SUV in their stable in the form of the Ford Territory.

With a starting price of R590 000 with the optional service plan (R576 000 excluding the service plan), the Territory is likely to become a popular choice for those looking for a blue-oval family car. There are three options available locally with all of them having been vigorously tested on a number of terrains and extreme summer temperatures to ensure that they are capable of coping with our various weather conditions. The range starts with the Ambiente followed by the Trend with the Titanium heading the trio.

Design-wise Ford says the Territory embodies “Ford’s Progressive Energy in Strength design. Design-wise Ford says the Territory embodies “Ford’s Progressive Energy in Strength design. It has a strong shoulder line, LED headlamps, rear lights and daytime running lights that are integrated into the grille. The boot offers up to 448 litres of storage space with all seats in use. This can be expanded to 1 422 litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folding completely flat to load bulkier items. The Ambiente comes with 18-inch alloys, privacy glass, cruise control, manual air conditioning, with rear ventilation, rear park distance control, Tyre Pressure Monitor, multi-function steering wheel, seven-inch TFT cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety comes in the form of six airbags, ESP stability control, and traction control. The Trend gets and additional dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, powered tailgate, reverse camera, electrochromatic rearview mirror and auto headlights and wipers. The Territory’s top spec Titanium comes with 19-inch double spoke alloys, panoramic roof, full leather interior with power-adjustable seats, multi-colour LED ambient lighting, front parking sensors, eight-speaker audio system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

It also gains the driver assistance package with Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop &Go Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection. All three derivatives are powered by the same 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbo EcoBoost petrol engine producing 138kW and 318Nm making its local debut. It powers the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission offering four Selectable Drive Modes in the form of Normal, Eco, Sport and Mountain to optimise power, torque, and fuel efficiency.