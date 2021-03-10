Soshanguve-based Leon Lee releases new six-track EP ’Dr Lee’

Pretoria - There is a double celebration this week for Soshanguve-based music icon Leon Lee. As his 2020 hit single Mang' Dakiwe, with DJ Obza, reached 2 million views on YouTube, Leon Lee announced the release of his new EP (Extended Play) Dr Lee. The six-track offering is hot and has been well received by his magnitude of followers from all over the continent who have been “vibing” to Mang' Dakiwe since last year and throughout the festive season. He opens Dr Lee EP with another collaboration with DJ Obza, Makhi Iparty. The focus then shifts to Skoloto in which he teams up with Cue London. The fourth track, Tsholofelo, features Prince Benza. In all the tracks on the project, Leon Lee undoubtedly cements his position as one of the top vocalists in the country. The EP is available on all major digital music platforms.

Leon Lee described his latest music offering as a “new flavour of amapiano”. He ensured he achieved this by roping in different producers, he said.

Asked to elaborate on the choice of the title, Leon Lee said: “As a vocalist I heal people through music. Therefore, I play the same role as that of a doctor, hence the title Dr Lee.

Born Aaron Mawasha in Seshego, Limpopo, and raised in Soshanguve, Leon Lee has worked with countless musicians and producers since bursting onto the music scene a few years ago.

And there is a good reason for this, according to Leon Lee. “Working with variety of people helps me to learn more from others and gain some skills and knowledge. We learn everyday, especially in this industry.”

Good news to his fans is that Leon Lee has no plans to slow down and intends dropping more music and videos this year.

His secret to remaining relevant is to “be humble, business-minded, creative, understanding, learning and remaining focused”.

“Knowing who I’m and where I come from is what keep me moving forward,” he said.

Leon Lee also has advise for others in the music industry. “Don’t sleep on your dreams. Your work is your bread; know your customers (fans), listen to them, give them love and never judge them. Most important, always respect their opinion.”

