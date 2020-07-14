Liquor ban: traders blame irresponsible behaviour

Pretoria - Liquor traders in the city have blamed the behaviour of some people for the re-banning of alcohol by the government. However, they said they were disappointed by the lack of warning before the ban was reintroduced. Tops at Spar Lynnwood Lane and Wapadrand managing director Hendri van der Walt said this was going to bring cash flow difficulties because there was stock in the stores that had not been paid for, and more stock was expected. “Spar warehouse cancelled deliveries and orders on Sunday night after the president said the sale of alcohol was suspended. “This situation is just bad for business and our customers are very unhappy. It’s because of the 10% that misbehaved who are causing the government to punish the rest of the 90% of responsible consumers.

“We are going to try to move our employees from the liquor stores to the grocery stores but we are afraid we might not be able to accommodate everybody.

“This is really bad. I think this suspension may be lifted only after two months.”

President of the Concerned Tshwane Liquor Traders Association Oupa Mthombeni said tavern owners would be hit the hardest.

He said the organisation was actually disappointed by members of society who abused alcohol, held gatherings and parties while the country was dealing with a virus that sent people to hospitals daily.

Consequently, some tavern owners are effectively without a source of income and would struggle to provide for their families, and would not even get financial assistance from the government, he said.

“One of our biggest concerns right now is that this will bring back illegal sale of alcohol at exorbitant prices from unlicensed criminals who won’t even benefit the government in the form of taxes.

“Our question right now is what happens to all the alcohol in the refrigerators because the suspension was immediate?

“We used our last money to stock and then rely on the profit to buy food. What happens now because we can’t eat the liquor in the fridges?

“Honestly, we understand where the government is coming from and we are not saying people should die for us to sell alcohol.

“Our country is facing a crisis. We just wish we were consulted as an industry that contributes to the economy. We hope things get better.”

Soshanguve tavern owner Kenneth Segoalala said the police were partly to blame as they drove around ignoring people not wearing masks in public. He said that showed they had not really been hard on enforcing compliance and ensuring that people did not hold gatherings and end up drinking.

Previously, Transport Ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said there had been an increase in the number of accidents on the roads since lockdown alert level 3 was introduced.

She said the department was still trying to establish if they were alcohol-related or because there were more cars on the road.

Yesterday, she said Minister Fikile Mbalula would speak on this today.

Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja said alcohol had always been a problem for the healthcare sector.

