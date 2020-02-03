The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) launched the language activism month campaign today in Pretoria and has partnered with Briza Publications to develop an audio-visual dictionary.
It is the only dictionary that links key words and phrases to detailed full colour illustrations and incorporates technology where readers can listen to the pronunciation of terms and phrases in seven different languages.
Briza Publications Manager Christo Reitz said the unique educational tool will assist in the teaching and learning of vocabulary and phrases from the target language.
He said they were in the process of incorporating all the languages and said the dictionary was available for purchase on their website www.briza.co.za and in various book stores in the country.
One of the languages included in the dictionary was N/UU, the oldest surviving San language currently with only four remaining fluent speakers.