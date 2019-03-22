FRIENDS chat by candlelight after yet another blackout as Eskom’s load shedding continues to have South Africa in its grip. Reuters

Pretoria - Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said load shedding would not negatively impact the elections. On another positive note, Rand Water said its bulk water network that supplied its customers remained stable during load shedding and they were managing demand as normal.

However, business owners in Pretoria CBD said they were struggling to meet their monthly turnover as a result of load shedding.

Mamabolo, speaking after political parties contesting the 2019 elections had signed the IEC’s code of conduct, said they would ensure that all voting stations had electricity when South Africans go to the polls on May8.

A record 48 political parties will contest the national election, with 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general election in 2014.

Mamabolo said the electricity supply was a matter of concern in the upcoming election and they were putting together second tier contingency plans.

“In order to protect the integrity of the electoral process, we will spare no cent nor effort to ensure that there is sufficient lighting inside of voting stations on election day.”

At a briefing by Eskom and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan earlier this week, they were unable to tell the country when load shedding would end.

Rand Water said although their bulk water network s remained stable during load shedding, they were monitoring possible impacts that may occur as a result of load shedding.

Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said certain municipalities within the Joburg area of supply had also experienced electricity infrastructure failures, but these had posed no risk to the utility’s network.

“In the event that load shedding levels are elevated and/or prolonged, Rand Water will timeously communicate the impacts,” said Mohale.

“We have noted that some municipalities have already advised consumers to reduce their consumption of water in this respect, and the advice is duly reiterated.”

Mohale urged all residents to use water wisely.

In Pretoria CBD, however, business owners said they were struggling to meet their monthly turnover.

The power outages have crippled small and medium-sized businesses in particular, who do not have access to back-up power sources.

Pretoria businessman Patrick Bonwen, who runs a liquor store and restaurant, said when electricity went off, it was often during their food preparation time in the morning.

He said this resulted in some food being spoilt because it would have been half cooked at the time of the blackout.

“When my customers do not get the food they want for the day, they simply walk out.”

Bowen said on a monthly basis, he spent about R11000 on electricity, lights and stoves.

He said he could not afford to seek an alternative power source, which would cost him more than he paid for electricity.

“With the daily fuel increases, I don’t even want to imagine how much it would cost me to install a generator and keep it running during blackouts.”

Bowen said he was worried about his business turnover during load shedding.

“My business depends on sufficient electricity. And if there is none, I can’t make money, and if this continues I will be in arrears with my rent of R24000 a month.

“If load shedding continues for months, I may have to let go some of my staff because I won’t be able to pay them their salaries.”

At a nearby internet café, Femi Oladimeji said load shedding was affecting his business severely. He too said he couldn't afford to buy a generator.

“For any internet café to survive, it must operate every day. Therefore, every minute and hour is important to me because at month end I have to pay rent and my staff, and purchase more resources to keep my business in operation.”

He added that Eskom had to get its act together and “stop malfeasance”, because more than two hours of electricity outages was too long for him as a business owner and many other users of electricity.

Pro Salon owner Yanga Phillips said he had implemented a costly Plan B - buying a generator.

“I am now spending more on a generator than on electricity and it affects my budget,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joburg’s electricity provider City Power said the Allandale substation remained under total shutdown after it ignited on Wednesday.

“The total shutdown is a necessary precautionary measure to avoid a possible disaster due to the oil leak. Eskom technicians are working in it and doing tests,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

“Areas affected include areas supplied by Eskom and City Power around Tembisa and Midrand, including Rabie Ridge, Austin View, Mayibuye extensions and Commercia.

“We do not have time of power return currently but we will communicate as and when information becomes available from Eskom.”

Eskom said it had dispatched technicians to attend to the Allandale substation, near Tembisa.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. We apologise for the inconvenience,” Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe posted on Twitter.

Ekurhuleni firefighters were also at the scene of the blaze. African News Agency (ANA)

