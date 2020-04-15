Local athlete Prudence Sekgodiso dreams of Olympic gold

Pretoria - While the Covid-19 outbreak may have forced the halting of world sports such as the Olympics, among others, a local athlete is still pushing herself to become the best. Prudence Sekgodiso, 18, who has been dubbed the next Caster Semenya, told the Pretoria News that it was saddening that the virus was wreaking havoc across the globe. She has been hard at work during the lockdown despite limitations in a bid to increase her chances of Olympic qualification. The TuksSports pupil who, like Semenya, hails from Limpopo, said that from as early as the age of 7 she had a knack for athletics. Seeing Semenya smash records fuelled her passion even more.

“Watching Caster in Berlin at the World Championships winning gold medals, and her coming from Limpopo, I told myself I will follow her footsteps and achieve even more.

“From the onset I told myself I would have to surpass her achievements to be regarded as the best, and I'm happy with my progress so far.”

She recently won the 800m women’s race at the Junior Championships, improving her time and proving that she was a force to be reckoned with, and destined to amass medals for the country in future races.

Sekgodiso said it was a shame that the world was battling the virus, but people should use this period to improve themselves, and use it to do something productive, exercise within their yards or rooms, read, stay positive and follow regulations that have been announced until it passes.

“The lockdown has been the biggest challenge for me. Like many others, I have to make means to train within the confines of my home. Luckily I have a treadmill and a yard to train in.”

She said the plan was to improve her times and ensure she qualified for the Olympics next year.

“As much as the world juniors, seniors and the Olympics games are the biggest focus for now, I just want to be on top of the world in terms of times and achievements.”

She commended her coach for his guidance and faith in her, recalling her first try-out in 2016 when she came last.

“When I first came to TuksSports High School for academic trials, I came last.

"But somehow coach Michael Seme, at the time when he was still coaching us, saw something that even I couldn't see. Even today I ask myself what he saw in me that made him spot me, from the back of the herd.”

Sekgodiso said she wanted to make a name for herself in sports and envisioned gathering funds to establish a structure that could help spot and nurture young people in different sporting disciplines, especially women.

“The message to young people is to set a goal for yourself and go for it, we must forever take advantage of this democratic dispensation. Our forefathers didn't have this opportunity, so we must take advantage.”



