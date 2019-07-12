THE 16 finalists for the Miss South Africa 2019 pageant were announced yesterday. The winner will be crowned on Women’s Day (August 9). Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Miss SA, the glamorised beauty pageant comes back with a bang and with the different theme titled “dream walking” that is set to change stereotypes of pageants. The 16 finalists for Miss South Africa 2019 were announced yesterday at the MultiChoice City in Randburg.

Stephanie Weil, the CEO of the event, said this year’s event will be bigger and better as it will change the perceived stigma associated with beauty pageants.

She added that the meaning behind the theme is symbolic “The creative direction of it is that pageants are always known as this kind of catwalking vibe and catwalking speaks to cattiness in girls; we do not stand for that, we stand for dreams, so we are not catwalking, we are dream walking, we are making dreams a reality. We do not want the old view of women walking on a platform, we put them on a platform to empower other women,” she said.

This year’s voting process for the top 10 has changed as one of the 16 girls can secure a spot in the top 10 based on viewer’s choice. Voting for the top 10 opened yesterday.

She also said they will give two awards this year and nominations for these will open next week on the Miss SA website.

“One is based on the mother of the nation who is doing great work in her community and doing it not for any recognition but for herself. We want to make her know and take the initiative from young women who admire her.

“The second award is based on the activist that stands for either fees must fall or watching for animals (animal rights activist), all the young women who use their voice to drive this country.”

One of the finalists, Keabetswe Kanyane, 25, from Pretoria, cannot wait to be introduced to South Africa in her purest form.

Kanyane grew up with a scar on the right side of her face which embarrassed her to a point where she would hide it with weave.

“I’m a weave-girl but for this competition I chose to embrace my natural hair and expose the scar that now contributes to my beauty. I’m super empowered,” she said.

The event will be hosted by media personality Bonang Matheba, who expressed excitement and nervousness on her role in the event.

“The standard is very high this year. The girls are gorgeous, so I’m nervous. I think I’m going to bring delivery as usual and beautiful clothes.This is a proudly South African show that can compete with Miss Universe and Miss World. And I am honoured. I’ll be wearing five South African designers each of them will have a story,” she said.

The pageant takes place on Women's Day, August 9, at Time Square's Sun Arena.

All Miss South Africa participants will be dressed by local designers.

