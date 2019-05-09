Pretoria - For the past 12 weeks, viewers witnessed international model, businessman and former Sharks player Lee Thompson search for a possible soulmate on The Bachelor SA.

At the start of the journey, the 30-year-old model met 24 diverse women who have now been narrowed down to two potential suitors – Gina Myers and Jozaan Dique.

And tonight, he gets to finally decide who to put an engagement ring on - either make-up artist, Myers or quirky lawyer Jozaan during the special 90-minute season finale at 7pm aired on M-Net, DStv Channel 101.

In tonight’s episode, the women who started the journey will be back with Thompson to relive all the romance, the laughter, the drama and the rejection.

Then the bachelor will come face-to-face with his final decision at the Mauritius LUX* Grand Gaube, and viewers will finally get to see what happened after The Final Rose in the finale of M-Net’s popular reality dating series.

In last week’s episode, Thompson’s trusted family weighed in on his potential suitors. Their biggest concern was him choosing someone who would be best suited to settle down with him in everyday life after experiencing love in an unusual and majestic environment.

The family saw the love in both the ladies and admitted that he had a tough decision to make but there can only be one and the decision lies solely with Thompson.

He loves Myers’s sense of humour and admits that when he’s around her, she makes him a more lovable, happy and joyful person.

And with Dique, he’s shared strong chemistry with her since day one, even though their relationship had a slow start.

He loves her sense of humour too, and he thinks she’s kind and caring.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to say who they are rooting for.



