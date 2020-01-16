Lunga leaves dream overseas move to the Divine









Divine Lunga Pretoria - Lamotville Golden Arrows star defender, Divine Lunga, hasn’t given up on his dream to pursue his career abroad. Lunga has been one of the standout performers for Abafana Bes’thende defensively and offensively. The Zimbabwean has made the left-back position his own at Abafana Bes’thende. After his phenomenal performances for Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt last year, the 24-year-old attracted interest from overseas clubs but Arrows could not agree terms with those teams. “I did get offers after the Afcon but it is all about good timing and getting opportunities. When it is not your time, God will open doors for you one day. I got offers from Turkey but I don’t know what happened after that,” Lunga explained.

But Lunga is not deflated that his overseas move did not materialise. He is still optimistic of moving abroad.

“I’m not feeling down because I couldn’t go overseas and I don’t think that’s the reason why my form has dropped slightly. When I started football, my dream was to come and play in the South African league. It is a good league, most of the teams abroad can spot you easily when you are playing in South Africa than in Zimbabwe. The league is very professional here. My next objective now is to go abroad,” he added.

The Zimbabwean is well aware of the importance of consistency if he wants to fulfil his overseas dream and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Knowledge Musona, Teenage Hadebe and Onismor Bhasera who all moved overseas after spells with South African clubs.

“I’m inspired by the likes of Musona, Teenage and Bhasera because I also want to play overseas. I wish, I can do better this season. I want to perform well.

"The coach (Steve Komphela) is always pushing me so that I can gain the form I showed last season. I know that it is not easy. I will continue to work hard and give my best,” Lunga elaborated.

Kagisho Dikgacoi moved straight from Arrows to Fulham who were still campaigning in the English Premier League in 2009. Lunga believes that if Dikgacoi could do it, he also can achieve it.

“No one predicted that I will play in the Afcon but I did while I was with Arrows. Everyone was shocked that Divine is going to the Afcon. That’s football and that’s why I’m saying it is all about opportunities and time,” Lunga stated.

Arrows will face Vaal University of Technology in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.

“This year, we want to try our best. We want to take maybe just one cup. We’ve been doing well in cup games but we’ve stumbled at the critical stages of the tournament. We want to do our best in the Nedbank Cup,” Lunga explained.

Last season, Arrows lost 3-1 to First Division outfit, TS Galaxy, in the semi-finals.

They were also bundled out of the Telkom Knockout semi-finals by Mamelodi Sundowns. Abafana Bes’thende want to go a step further this year.

