Pupils and career experts interact at a career exhibition in Mabopane. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - “If they didn’t know, now they know,” said marketing manager Mary Lant who brought leading companies and career experts to a pupils' career exhibition in Mabopane yesterday. At least 700 pupils were bused to Mabopane Indoor Sports Hall from all Mabopane secondary schools to engage and question professionals already doing their dream jobs.

Lant with her colleagues and volunteers from Lesedi La Batho Community Centre organised the career exhibition to give pupils from various backgrounds an equal opportunity to access information crucial to making correct career decisions before it’s too late.

The object was to empower grade 11 and 12 pupils with information about the kind of careers that match their skills, interests and dreams.

They were also introduced to other fulfilling careers which most young people are not aware of in industries like hospitality.

“For us the team from Lesedi we can’t say we are proud of this work we’ve done because we believe we are the hands and feet of Christ.

"Being able to organise such an exhibition in four months and see exhibitors interact with these children is humbling.

“We think it’s incredible that we are able to make sure that the pupils from various Mabopane secondary schools are able to come here and leave feeling more motivated to work harder to achieve their dreams.

“Teachers from different schools said these exhibitions are great because they give the pupils direction in their studies.

"They know what exactly they are working for and where they’ll receive support to follow their dreams irrespective of their backgrounds,” said Lant.

