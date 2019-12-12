Makhura promises to relocate Mamelodi flood victims









DISPLACED residents of Eerste Fabriek informal settlement are being housed in the Mamelodi Baptist Church, among other places. They have been warned not to return to the flood-ravaged areas. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Premier David Makhura said he expected to know by tomorrow the alternative places for displaced victims of Monday’s devastating floods in Mamelodi. He told a packed Mamelodi West Baptist Church yesterday that a committee had been set up for the task and was scheduled to give a report regarding the relocation. “On Friday, I will get a report from the committee on the options on where to relocate the people. The report will be presented by the City of Tshwane and the provincial Department of Human Settlements. We will then take it from there,” said Makhura. The victims have been accommodated at churches and community halls. More have continued to trickle in seeking warmth, food and clothing. There are those who had started rebuilding their homes in the area, but Makhura warned them not to return to flood-prone areas along rivers.

PREMIER David Makhura addresses residents whose homes were swept away by the floods in Mamelodi. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)





Most, however, are still staying in temporary shelters.

The residents had previously been warned to evacuate the area to avoid putting their lives at risk.

The informal settlement - known as Buffer Lake 77 - situated along the banks of the Moretele River, felt the full brunt of the flash floods that left more than 500 people homeless on Monday.

Makhura assured the residents that the provincial government would help those who lost their belongings. “Since this happened, we have been providing food and blankets on a daily basis, but we want to work quickly to normalise things. There are 1300 people affected.”

Despite the shacks being wiped out and warnings, many returned and set up home again. Chief among their many reasons for squatting by the riverbed was that they had no money to rent or buy houses.

“We put ourselves at risk,” said resident Samuel Dito, adding that residents ignored warnings.

At least two people have been confirmed dead in the floods.

Ditto said one person had been swept away by flood waters in the area on Monday. Another person had been reported missing in Centurion, another area ravaged by the floods.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Gauteng Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile visited affected areas on Tuesday.

According to the SA Weather Service, no more heavy rain is expected this week. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso warned people to stay indoors if possible. He warned motorists to drive at reduced speeds and avoid flooded roads.

Pretoria News