He told a packed Mamelodi West Baptist Church yesterday that a committee had been set up for the task and was scheduled to give a report regarding the relocation.
“On Friday, I will get a report from the committee on the options on where to relocate the people. The report will be presented by the City of Tshwane and the provincial Department of Human Settlements. We will then take it from there,” said Makhura.
The victims have been accommodated at churches and community halls. More have continued to trickle in seeking warmth, food and clothing.
There are those who had started rebuilding their homes in the area, but Makhura warned them not to return to flood-prone areas along rivers.