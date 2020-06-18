Malema says Ramaphosa will be held accountable for Covid-19 deaths

Pretoria - EFF leader Julius Malema has insisted that his party will hold President Cyril Ramaphosa personally accountable for the coronavirus deaths that may surge in the coming weeks.

Malema also warned Ramaphosa and “all his accomplices” that the mass deaths South Africa was set to witness in the coming weeks were due to his lack of decisiveness at a time when the country needed leadership.

Malema, addressing a virtual Youth Day rally on Tuesday, said Ramaphosa had “constituted himself as an ally of white-monopoly capital”.

“He will be met with the same attitude of his predecessor, for having sold off our national assets and sacrificed the lives of workers, children and the elderly to please those who funded his campaign for presidency and adopted him before the transition to democracy in South Africa,” said Malema.

Malema has been critical of the decision to move the country to level 3 of the lockdown.