Malema says Ramaphosa will be held accountable for Covid-19 deaths
Pretoria - EFF leader Julius Malema has insisted that his party will hold President Cyril Ramaphosa personally accountable for the coronavirus deaths that may surge in the coming weeks.
Malema also warned Ramaphosa and “all his accomplices” that the mass deaths South Africa was set to witness in the coming weeks were due to his lack of decisiveness at a time when the country needed leadership.
Malema, addressing a virtual Youth Day rally on Tuesday, said Ramaphosa had “constituted himself as an ally of white-monopoly capital”.
“He will be met with the same attitude of his predecessor, for having sold off our national assets and sacrificed the lives of workers, children and the elderly to please those who funded his campaign for presidency and adopted him before the transition to democracy in South Africa,” said Malema.
Malema has been critical of the decision to move the country to level 3 of the lockdown.
Late last month, Malema blasted the Ramaphosa-led administration, saying that it had abandoned people to fight Covid-19 on their own.
Lamenting the sale of alcohol, the red berets said that the impact of alcohol abuse reached far beyond economic costs and affected the material welfare of society as a whole.
Last month, the party said that selling alcohol was “a proven factor in social disorder” and would strain law enforcement agencies and health-care infrastructure.
Neither Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko nor ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe responded to requests for comment.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za
