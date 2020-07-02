Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association is dissolved

Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has granted an order dissolving the Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association executive committee after the most recent break out of violence. MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo had launched an urgent application with the court following the violence, which claimed the lives of at least 19 people last month. But because he wanted to ensure that the lives of commuters were not further disrupted, Mamabolo opted not to close the routes on which the mini-bus taxi operators operated, or suspend any of the operators’ permits. Following consultation with the taxi industry, Mamabolo has appointed Hettie Groenewald as the administrator of the association with immediate effect. The attorney, with 40 years of specialising in taxi-related matters, is tasked with rebuilding association and restoring orderly operations over the next three months to prepare for the election of a new executive committee.

Mamabolo hailed the high court decision as victory towards the restoration of order and the quelling of taxi violence in the Mamelodi area, specifically, and in Gauteng, generally.

“Although this was an extraordinary measure, our intervention was designed to ensure the safety of passengers without disrupting the public transport operations in the area,” said Mamabolo.

The MEC is empowered through the National Land Transport Act, to intervene by suspending permits, operating licences and closing taxi ranks.

“The court order confirms that, due to the nature of the operation of taxi associations and the nature of the service they provide, the MEC should, as one of the organs of state tasked with ensuring the safety of commuters using public transport, intervene to restore law and order,” the court said.

“Our intervention ultimately aims at restoring order and ensuring that members are allowed to appoint an executive committee and operate in terms of their constitution instead of operating through the barrel of a gun,” Mamabolo said.

The Department of Roads and Transport, as the government authority, responsible for the granting of permits and operating licences, has a responsibility to ensure that these are always used for the benefit of the commuters and not as licences for criminality.

“It is important for the taxi industry to appreciate that taxi associations members were granted operating licences to provide transport services, and definitely not to use these operating licences as instruments of crime. We will not hesitate to act decisively without fear or favour where operating licences are used for improper purpose,” said Mamabolo.

This comes also as four heavily-armed men, believed to be part of a gang behind taxi violence in Mamelodi, were arrested on Tuesday.

The arrests were made by the provincial taxi task team and Mamelodi crime prevention unit members.

“We were following up on information about an armed gang operating in the area,” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

The team searched the premises which were originally built as a car wash outlet, but were now used for parking taxis in Mamelodi West section P, when they noticed two “suspicious” cars driving past.

Trying to intercept the cars, a chase ensued and police managed to corner the suspects, who were arrested in possession of firearms. Masondo said the cars were a silver grey Mercedes-Benz and a grey Toyota Quest.

In the Mercedes-Benz, they found an R-5 rifle loaded with live ammunition, a 9mm firearm with ammunition, a revolver with six rounds of live ammunition and 12 extra rounds of live ammunition in a bag.

An unlicensed 9mm Norinco pistol with nine live ammunition rounds and a pistol with two loaded magazines were discovered in the Toyota. Police searched the car wash where they found an R-5 rifle, loaded with 18 rounds.

Police investigations are continuing. The suspects are expected to appear soon in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court.

Pretoria News