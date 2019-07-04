MAJOR-General Yvonne Botsheleng, pictured with Premier David Makhura, was deployed to Mamelodi East Police Station to head the anti-crime blitz. Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - In less than four months, the police in Mamelodi believe they have worked hard to free the community from the shackles of fear allegedly executed by Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela. This is thanks to Major-General Yvonne Botsheleng, who was in April deployed by the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and provincial SAPS commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela to head an anti-crime blitz at Mamelodi East Police Station.

The deployment was effected following a barrage of complaints by residents that were allegedly terrorised by Mathibela in cahoots with his gang.

At the height of the alleged crimes were business people and taxi drivers, who claim they were forced to pay protection money to the perpetrators.

During his visit to the township last week, Premier David Makhura said most of the investigations involving crimes allegedly committed by Mathibela were “unsatisfactorily handled” by police at the station.

Speaking to the Pretoria News, Botsheleng said the turnaround strategy to curb crime continued to bear fruit.

According to her, the police’s morale was low when she arrived at the station. “I arrived here on April 11 and we started working to try to motivate members and make them think positively about their work.”

She said it was important for officers to understand she was not at the station to watch them, but to work with them.

“We made them to understand we are here to work together and change the perception of Mamelodi East SAPS,” she said.

She expressed optimism that the officers’ morale was in the process of changing for the better.

“We are penetrating the community. We even have the meetings with the community to intensify crime awareness campaigns.”

She said crime was reduced as a result of the police’s relationship with the community.

“Our efforts show a great a reduction in crime and we will ensure that it continues to decrease for the safety of our community.”

She is working closely with station commissioner Colonel Terrence Naidoo, who attested to the fact that the levels of crime have gone down.

“Crime has decreased due to our regular visible policing and raids,” he said.

He also said working with the community policing forum and councillors in the area could also be attributed to crime reduction.

Makhura said he was pleased that the community was giving good feedback to the police.

“We were here in February with the minister of police because we have identified this as one of the police stations where we needed a turnaround in performance.

“Vusi Khekhe was the main issue because of the complaints in the area. We asked them to change the leadership at the station because of the community complaints,” he said.

Pretoria News