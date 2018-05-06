The EFF PR councillor Terry Maboa has expressed worries that his life was in danger after a group of community members allegedly fired two shots outside his house in Mamelodi.

The shooting incident followed allegations that he took bribes from people looking for jobs at the under-construction mall in the township.

Maboa said the incident took place last month on the day of a council sitting at Sammy Marks Council Chamber.

He said he only alerted the police of what happened but didn't open a docket because he was unable to identify the suspects.

The alleged perpetrators also protested outside the chamber, calling for Maboa and the ANC ward councillor Absalom Borotho to back off from the ongoing mall construction.

They claimed that the two were involved in the selling of jobs to those who wanted to work at the multimillion project.

"On the same day they came to my house and fired two shots outside my gate," Maboa said.

He rubbished allegations that he was in collusion with the mall developers to have his own people hired there.

"There is nothing that brings me closer to the developers there. What I only wanted was that some EFF members must be part of the community members given employment there. I didn't expect anything in return for asking that they also be employed," he said.

Regional EFF leader Benjamin Disoloane said "Those allegations are not true, they are not founded. Our councillors are working together with the municipality. Anybody can say anything to make sure that they smear someone's image. None of our councillors across the region under my leadership are doing that."

Regional ANC spokesperson Teboho Joala said the party was still waiting for a report from its parliamentary officer in Mamelodi regarding a councillor implicating in wrongdoing.

"We can't give you a comprehensive response at this stage. However, we want to say that we stand against any form of corruption that may surface from any level. We are committed to get to the bottom of this matter and the result will be be made known in due course, "he said.

A community member, who didn't want to be named, said the bone of contention at the project was fueled by political battles in the ward.

"The councillor is not involved in the day-to-day running of the project and Maboa is too distant from the project."

He said the ward councillor was responsible for the appointments of the community liaison officer.



He said there was a group of people in the township who had the tendency of disrupting development by demanding to have 30% shares in ongoing projects.

"Coincidentally the very same two people bought new cars and the community feels like they had been bought those cars by the developers," he said.

Maboa said he bought his bakkie in line with the EFF's call that all councillors must own one to assist their communities.

