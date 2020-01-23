Anna Mahlaku, 57, said she was homeless because her mentally challenged son had ruined her shack.
The resident of Mamelodi Transit Camp informal settlement said she had been sleeping in and around public buildings and service stations because her ruined shack was filled with water. The mess was created by her son, aged 40.
Her son was once admitted to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital and then later taken to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre after trying to set the place on fire.
“Today I struggle to get him admitted again because a certain doctor keeps saying my son is not mentally challenged. They say he just smokes weed, but I’m telling them this boy is not well.