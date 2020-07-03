Mamelodi parents protest over new school principal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Parents of learners at Pheladi Nakene Primary School in Mamelodi West picketed yesterday morning after learning that a principal was appointed without the knowledge of the governing body. Chairperson of the governing body Caiphus Khobane said three candidates had been recommended for the position, with the highest scoring candidate being Aggie Mahlangu. The interviews and recommendations were made in 2018, and two months later they were shocked to learn that Mahlangu had received a letter threatening her with disciplinary action. Khobane said the letter alleged that Mahlangu had lied that she was the principal of the school. She replied to the letter and explained that she was the acting principal and had applied for the position as the head of department.

“They appointed the second (best) candidate as the principal without alerting us, and when he came to the school on Tuesday we turned him back because they disregarded our recommendation and did not give a valid reason for not appointing Mahlangu,” Khobane said.

He said they were communicating with lawyers to take legal action about what they claimed to be an unlawful appointment.

Khobane said the Gauteng Department of Education had several meetings with the student governing body to inform them that they did not have power and cannot do anything about it.

While making follow-ups on this issue, the student governing body learnt that there was an investigation, a decision and even an appeal of the decision, whereas no communication was conveyed to them.

Khobane said there was no disciplinary hearing pending against Mahlangu and it seemed the situation was unfairly created to appoint another candidate to her prejudice.

“Together with the lawyers, we sent them a letter demanding an explanation. They told us that they had received the letter and were preparing a response but we were surprised when they sent a new principal when they hadn't dealt with our letter of demand.”

One of the parents, Wonderful Mathebula, said they were unhappy with the department and they preferred Mahlangu who knew the school well and they saw no reason why she could not be appointed.

He said Mahlangu had been the acting principal for 11 months and was doing well in that position.

“What they are doing is basically bullying us; just because they are the government they think they can overrule the student governing body and that is not how it works. It’s time that we, as parents, take a stand and demand that they listen to our concerns.”

Khobane said in terms of the Employment of Educators Act, any appointment on the educator establishment of a public school may only be made on the recommendations of the governing body. He said this action would result in financial repercussions if the department appointed the principal unlawfully.

Pretoria News