Illegal power connections in part of Mamelodi. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - RDP house residents in Mamelodi who have been without electricity for the last three years have given up hope and are now sourcing it from informal settlement residents who stole it from them. Ward 10 councillor Morwangwato Mantjane said the situation in Extension 18 has worsened. The councillor met with a group of residents representing about 80 RDP homes. They expressed unhappiness with Pienaarspoort transit camp 1 and 2 dwellers who forcefully sourced electricity from their transformers. With the informal settlement having about 15 000 shacks, the RDP residents felt outnumbered and gave up on disconnecting the connections that damaged numerous transformers.

Fights have broken out between the communities, but RDP residents felt they had too much to lose as their windows and doors were damaged when confrontations became heated.

Mantjane said: “This situation is sad now because I’m seeing that some of the RDP residents are paying to get electricity to their homes from the informal settlement. This situation has become worse and worse with time.

“These are the same residents who are also struggling with their water pressure. Mostly they have had water for limited hours. Last year, we discovered there were people from the transit camp who use the water pipes to take water into their area.”

Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has said stolen electricity cost the City millions in revenue losses. The solution was a programme to supply informal settlements with prepared services so that they would not need to steal electricity, he said at the time.

According to the City, the transformer were damaged shortly after being repaired due to overload.

The City said that a 315kva transformer burnt in the area, and five LT boxes were vandalised. Busbars were stolen, all meters were removed, cables between boxes and service cables cut short, and several conductors stolen.

