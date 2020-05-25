Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe to help refurbish HM Pitje Stadium

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The community of Mamelodi has thrown its full support behind Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe’s announcement that he is willing to assist the government to refurbish the club’s former home HM Pitje Stadium. Motsepe said he was prepared to use his money to restore the stadium to its former glory after delays in reconstruction which started in 2006. The ancestral home of Sundowns remains non-compliant in safety and construction regulations, and as such has no occupational certificate. Emergency and seating requirements are not up to basic standards. “We have got a unique obligation to HM Pitje We would use some of our own money if the government comes on board - we will do something there,” Motsepe said. The #BringBackHMPitje movement said it was was in the final process of preparing a memorandum for handover to the government to allow for a subsidy from Motsepe. Group member Tsaka Tsepedi said they had a multitude of signatures from willing people in the community. He said the stadium had, in the past, created more than 100 job opportunities directly and indirectly, through entrepreneurs running kiosks and other aspects. “With the coronavirus pandemic cutting jobs, this would be great for locals in Mamelodi for self-sustenance.”

Tsepedi said the stadium would also help rebuild civic pride and could be a beneficial marketing tool for the township’s image as people around the country would watch games televised from it.

The township’s business forum agreed subsidising the stadium was justified because of the economic impact it would have on the community.

Forum member Sello Phatlhane said any construction presented the ability to generate new jobs. “Although construction jobs eventually disappear once a stadium was finished, when the games began, so did consumer spending,” he said.

The president of Mamelodi Concerned Residents Organisation, Oupa Mtshweni, said the spending generated revenue and jobs for the community, and as parking attendants, restaurant workers and stadium workers spent their earnings, the money circulated in the township and into the economy.

In addition, he said the stadium could be used for other sports besides soccer, which in turn would keep the youth busy and productive.

The stadium could also breed a new generation of soccer players and athletes, contrary to what was happening. Drug users have turned the stadium into a drug den.

Motsepe said that when he bought the club, he changed the name back to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I said the club must go back to being known as Mamelodi Sundowns, because we should be proud and strengthen our relationship with Mamelodi Tshwane Gauteng and the rest of South Africa.

“I actually wanted to take Sundowns out of Chloorkop and put it back in Pretoria and have strong infrastructure for it.”

Sundowns alternates between using Lucas Moripe Stadium and Loftus Stadium as their home grounds, while their offices and training ground are based at Chloorkop in Midrand.

“HM Pitje will always be part of our plans in the long term.

If there are things that can be done there we will take some of our games there.” Motsepe said Sundowns had a developmental obligation to Mamelodi, and they were developing youth in the township.

The previously previously said it was pleased with the progress by the City of Tshwane in assisting to demolish the existing structure which was set to be redeveloped into a modern stadium.

Pretoria News