Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela has denied terrorising the community of Mamelodi. Picture: Facebook

Pretoria - Mamelodi's so-called number one Tsotsi Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela was arrested on Tuesday night at the Germiston police station.



Mathibela handed himself over after the police in Mamelodi East obtained a warrant for his arrest for his alleged involvement in intimidation, extortion and assault of Mamelodi business people.





Minister of Police Bheki Cele and national police commissioner general Khehla Sitole welcomed the arrest.





The police said that Mathibela was allegedly part of a group “terrorising" the community of Mamelodi over a period of time.





Scores of Mamelodi business owners and taxi operators were allegedly paying a minimum of R200 to the alleged syndicate every week.





This resulted in numerous complaints from people who informed the police that they were tired of the alleged extortion but feared speaking against it to protect their lives.





The police said: "We are confident that Vusi Reginald "Khekhe" Mathibela has cases to answer to.





“As part of the Turn-around Vision of the SAPS we will continue to stamp the authority of the State by arresting and prosecuting wrongdoers in all communities thus ensuring that people are and feel safe," said Sitole.





Cele said: “The long arm of the law knows no boundaries, and will forever take its course no matter who you are. Residents of Mamelodi have been living in fear for far too long, the authority of the State will be felt and heard in all corners of South Africa.





“We shall continue to stay true to our mission as the police to prevent and combat anything that may threaten the safety and security of any community and investigate all crimes and further ensure that offenders are brought to justice.”





Vusi Khekhe will be brought before a magistrate in Pretoria within 48 hours.





The police appeal to anyone with information on crimes that have been committed or are likely to take place to please contact our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111





Pretoria News



