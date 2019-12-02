Man involved in accident that killed minister Bavelile Hlongwa gets R3 000 bail









Hendrick Brits in court. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - Hendrick Brits arrested for colliding into an accident scene and killing two people along with Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa who had stopped to offer assistance was granted bail by the courts today. Brits was granted R3 000 bail in the Temba Magistrate's Court. He was arrested at the scene along the N1 in September this year. He is facing three counts of culpable homicide and reckless driving after he left three dead and two others seriously injured in the aftermath. During the bail application the state requested Brits be denied bail on the basis of him having two previous convictions, the first for housebreaking and a second, which he failed to disclose of in his affidavit, of possession of drugs.

Kgaogelo Lekoloane, the state prosecutor called in the Investigating officer, Captain Samuel Marema to support his plea for bail to be denied.

Marema told the courts Brits had been involved in another serious accident in March this year, and he strongly believed keeping him in custody would mean one less dangerous and reckless driver on South Africa's roads .

Brits' legal aid representative indicated he intended to plead not guilty to the charges leveled against him and begged the courts to treat the incident as an accident because that is what it was.

Furthermore he asked that it be taken into consideration that Brits did not flee the scene but had rather waited for the police and that the breathalyser test taken by Tshwane Metro Police officers showed he had not been intoxicated either at the time.

Blood samples were also taken and the results have not yet completed, according to Marema.

The case will resume February 4.

Pretoria News