Pretoria - Hendrick Brits arrested for colliding into an accident scene and killing two people along with Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa who had stopped to offer assistance was granted bail by the courts today.
Brits was granted R3 000 bail in the Temba Magistrate's Court.
He was arrested at the scene along the N1 in September this year.
He is facing three counts of culpable homicide and reckless driving after he left three dead and two others seriously injured in the aftermath.
During the bail application the state requested Brits be denied bail on the basis of him having two previous convictions, the first for housebreaking and a second, which he failed to disclose of in his affidavit, of possession of drugs.