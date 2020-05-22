Manhunt launched for suspects who killed 3 'taxi owners' in Mabopane

Pretoria - The police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed three people believed to be taxi owners in Mabopane on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the police received a call about a shooting incident at the corner of Bushveld Street and August Roads. “On their arrival, the police found three men lying on the ground who had all suffered gunshot wounds. The victims were later certified dead by paramedics who arrived on the scene. “Preliminary investigations suggests that the victims were shot while having a discussion and that they are all taxi owners. “We suspect that this shooting is related to the ongoing taxi violence in the area,” said Masondo.

Three cases of murder have been opened by the police for further investigation.

Masondo said the South African Police Services is also appealing to anyone who has information about the incident that may help to arrest the suspects to contact their nearest police station or to phone 10111.

The police are hoping to make arrests as soon as possible to combat any more violent incidents in the area and to bring the perpetrators to book.

People wishing to give the police useful tips on this incident or any other crime may also contact crime stop on 08600 10111.

Information can also be given anonymously through the MySAPS app which is available as a download for smartphones, Masondo advised.

The Tshwane taxi industry condemn any acts of violence affecting their members and say they will issue a reaction on the incident soon.

Pretoria News