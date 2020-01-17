Maths mark key in picking course - Nzimande









Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande. File photo: Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA). Pretoria - Matriculants who achieved a bachelor pass may not be accepted in most related programmes if they got less than 40% in maths, says Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande. He was speaking in Pretoria yesterday on the implications of matric results on the Post School Education and Training sector in South Africa. The focus was mainly on the availability of spaces and opportunities at universities and colleges. Of the 2019 passes, 121179 had achieved 30% or above in maths, while 77751 got 40% or above, he said. He added that it was worrying that in 2019, the actual number who passed with 40% or above in maths was lower than the number in 2018. “This means that a person with a bachelor pass may not necessarily meet the requirements for entry into a particular degree programme. “This is usually influenced by the academic demands and specialities required in various programmes and/or number of.spaces available.”

Nzimande explained that entrance to university studies was linked to academic achievements in the National Senior Certificate.

He said the minimum requirements to achieve a bachelor diploma or higher certificate pass in the National Senior Certificate was set in policy.

Individual institutions and programmes set specific entrance requirements.

Universities have been urged not to over-enrol this year to ensure the appropriate infrastructure and human resources for the number of students in the system and the quality of teaching and learning.

The minister also announced the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had received a record-breaking number of applications by the closing date of November 30 last year.

More than 500000 first-time applications were received.

NSFAS has launched a project in partnership with the Department of Basic Education that aims to provide supplementary content to Grade 9 to 12 learners while they were still at school.

Nzimande said the outreach programme continually showed that a high number of learners knew very little about NSFAS.

Prospective students wanting to enrol at private colleges have been urged to check their registration statuses with the department through its toll-free number, 0800872222.

Pretoria News