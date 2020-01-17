He was speaking in Pretoria yesterday on the implications of matric results on the Post School Education and Training sector in South Africa. The focus was mainly on the availability of spaces and opportunities at universities and colleges.
Of the 2019 passes, 121179 had achieved 30% or above in maths, while 77751 got 40% or above, he said. He added that it was worrying that in 2019, the actual number who passed with 40% or above in maths was lower than the number in 2018.
“This means that a person with a bachelor pass may not necessarily meet the requirements for entry into a particular degree programme.
“This is usually influenced by the academic demands and specialities required in various programmes and/or number of.spaces available.”