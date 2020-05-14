MEC Lebogang Maile slams DA for ‘financial irregularities’ in Tshwane

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Local government MEC Lebogang Maile yesterday slammed the previous DA-led administration for plunging the City of Tshwane into “costly and questionable legal disputes by not following proper supply chain management processes”. In March, Maile announced a team of 10 administrators appointed to take charge of the City after it was put under administration. His decision was overturned by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. However, the provincial government is appealing the decision, while the DA wants the court to enforce the judgment. During a media briefing in Johannesburg yesterday, Maile said: “Upon taking over control, the team of administrators found a municipality that was wrought with financial mismanagement and irregularities. “This was evidenced by the fact that the Municipal Public Accounts Committee report indicated that the City of Tshwane investigated R1.7 billion of R6.9bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, with no indication whatsoever of whether any of this money would ever be recovered.”

He cited the broadband issue and the fleet management contract for waste collection as examples.

“The team of administrators is investigating such irregularities, as identified by the auditor-general,” Maile said, adding that the City had a total of 645 legal disputes lodged against it.

“The team has developed a litigation strategy meant to remedy this situation and restore compliance to supply chain management and National Treasury directives, as well as ensure that we settle some of the cases outside the court processes,” Maile said.

He said investigations had been completed on expenditure with a value of R1.14bn, and that R996m of this amount had been recommended for legal recovery post-investigation.

“The City is looking at the legal recovery of completed cases of about R4bn in value, with the critical challenge being lack of post-investigation capacity.”

The Financial Misconduct Board, he said, has concluded an assessment of completed investigations.

“Some of the cases in question will require expert prosecutorial services in financial misconduct.”

The metro is without a City manager, and Maile said a process was under way to fill the position.

However, the DA defended its performance, saying it was in fact impressed with the City’s performance for the 2018/19 financial year.

Pretoria News