MEC to pay damages after trainee surgeon incorrectly inserted metal plate into patient's wrist









File picture: African News Agency A Soshanguve man is due to receive damages from the MEC for Health after a trainee surgeon incorrectly inserted a metal plate into his wrist at Dr George Mukhari Hospital. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, found that the junior doctor who worked at the hospital to gain experience should have been supervised by an experienced surgeon during the operation. Johannes Manganyi, a driver by profession, is said to have lasting problems with his right hand due to the botched operation. A follow-up operation was done when it came to light that the metal plate and screws were inserted wrongly. But Judge Colleen Collis was told that he would battle in future using his hand, especially in his profession.

Manganyi fractured his wrist in 2013 and was admitted to the hospital, where the junior doctor, who was a trainee surgeon, inserted the plate and screws askew.

The operation had to be performed again to insert it in the correct place.

Manganyi complained that he had received substandard treatment at the hospital. The hospital denied this and said it acted with diligence with the resources available to it.

A professor, one of the experts called by Manganyi, testified that the training of registrars (inexperienced doctors) and specifically student surgeons should be supervised, especially when they have to perform complicated procedures.

He said their training must also be evaluated at all times to access their progress.

The College of Medicine requires of registrars to keep books of all the procedures they have performed so their experience could be evaluated and to see whether the experience they have gained during training was sufficient. In this case this trainee's logbook did not record the required information.

According to the X-rays taken after the first operation, the plate and screws were totally misplaced. One of the plate holes guided a screw directly into the cartilage of Manganyi's wrist joint.

Judge Collis was told that an apparatus called a C-arm - an imaging scanner intensifier - was always used when a plate was inserted as a guide to the surgeon as to where to place it. The young doctor who performed the operation admitted he never used this device.

He told the court his professor and mentor was outside the operation theatre and “every two seconds” came to check up on him.

But the professor admitted that he never checked up on his student because the trainee had done two similar operations in the past and he (the professor) believed he no longer needed supervision.

Judge Collis concluded that the plate was inserted incorrectly and that a screw penetrated the patient’s wrist joint. This was done because a C-arm was not used, and thus the hospital was negligent..

The judge said had the student been supervised during the first operation, as was supposed to have been done, this would not have happened.

Manganyi stated that he went to hospital in the first place to have an injury fixed and not to suffer another injury.

The amount of damages payable to him will be decided at a later stage.