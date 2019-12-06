Medicinal use of cannabis 'not fully realised'









A cannabis plant. Picture: AP Pretoria - The medicinal benefits of cannabis have not been fully realised in South Africa and it could affect many people, says the University of Free State’s Professor Motlalepula Matsabisa. “With cannabis it has been really a plant that has not been given justice. In the past people did not understand the medicinal benefits of cannabis. “Cannabis was seen as a plant used by rastas (Rastafarians), but in fact the rastas have been using cannabis for rituals and medicinal purposes. “There was a total misinterpretation of the potential benefits of cannabis,” Matsabisa said yesterday at the ongoing Science Forum South African Innovation Bridge 2019. “I didn’t come here to preach, saying cannabis does not or may not have side effects. Like any other drug, it would have side effects. For every other medication, there needs to be rational use. We need to begin to study cannabis systematically and try to derive maximum benefits out of it.”

He said the University of the Free State was using the science forum, attended by thousands of scholars and enthusiasts from various parts of the world, to showcase medicine and research, particularly from natural products and medicinal plants.

“We work on cancer, diabetes, hypertension and mental problems. All we do is based on traditional knowledge, traditional medicines and medicinal plants.

“Throughout this week we have been showcasing some of the products that we have developed from cannabis, and some we have developed from our indigenous teas.

"Our people have been using plants as health teas, but these have not been developed so that they get into formal economies,” said Matsabisa.

“We have done science to back those teas up in terms of their nutrition, safety and also in terms of their quality. The other thing we have also showcased is our research on medicinal cannabis.

"There are potential benefits for the medicinal use of cannabis.

“When cannabis is regulated properly, we want to develop an industry in this country, an industry that is inclusive to the original people, our indigenous people who have been incarcerated, taken to jail for their conviction and belief in the medicinal use of cannabis.” African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News