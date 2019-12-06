“With cannabis it has been really a plant that has not been given justice. In the past people did not understand the medicinal benefits of cannabis.
“Cannabis was seen as a plant used by rastas (Rastafarians), but in fact the rastas have been using cannabis for rituals and medicinal purposes.
“There was a total misinterpretation of the potential benefits of cannabis,” Matsabisa said yesterday at the ongoing Science Forum South African Innovation Bridge 2019.
“I didn’t come here to preach, saying cannabis does not or may not have side effects. Like any other drug, it would have side effects. For every other medication, there needs to be rational use. We need to begin to study cannabis systematically and try to derive maximum benefits out of it.”