Pretoria - The venue for the “Men's Conference” has been confirmed, but won't be made public.
For weeks, men in Mzansi successfully planned the three-day conference on different social media platforms.
And they get to reap what they sow as tomorrow marks day one of their effective team work.
Despite the conference having been confirmed as a hoax, men continued gearing up for it since last month.
They took to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to rally behind the conference idea aimed at spending Valentine’s Day away from their partners which concludes two days after the day of love.
Although it is unclear who the organisers are, many ladies might find themselves alone as men have heeded the call and confirmed their attendance.
Pictures of the itinerary have also been widely circulated and prominent figures are set to attend the conference too.
Rapper Kwesta and singer Sjava are expected to serenade attendees with their music, while EFF leader Julius Malema will give a talk on weight loss.
The conference has since sparked an outcry on social media, with many ladies calling for the venue to be set alight, while others poked fun at the organisers in memes and songs. Conference tickets ranging from R 120 have also been flooding Twitter.
And despite ladies trying to sabotage the event, adamant men are willing to risk their relationships and say they are going by hook or by crook.
A Twitter user called @ChrisMpehle (Head of Organising, Men's National Conference) has been giving heads up about the conference:
