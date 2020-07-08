Meter reading row at Pretoria's Thembelihle Village flats

Pretoria - The company which runs the Thembelihle Village low-cost housing development in Struben Street in the CBD wants the court to interdict two residents from going on the rampage and threatening service providers to the building. Thembelihle is home to at least 2 500 people and is managed by Yeast City Housing. The company will ask the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, particularly to interdict Mentor Kutumela and Agrinette Morata from threatening the service provider who does the electricity readings at the building. The court will also be asked to order the eviction of Kutumela. Yeast City Housing is a well-known social housing company in the City of Tshwane that operates within the framework of the Social Housing Act to provide decent, affordable and well-managed social housing to vulnerable and low-income families. The company uses Voltano to manage the water and electricity supply to the units.

In terms of the lease agreements, tenants are responsible for the payment of their monthly consumption of water and electricity to Voltano. However, since the Covid-19 lockdown, some of the residents, including the respondents, have refused to pay for these services and have aggressively acted to prevent Voltano employees from conducting its work on the premises.

Yeast’s housing manager Ezekiel Ntakirutimana said in an affidavit that on June 24 two residents rushed to the company’s office to report a disturbance on the premises as two residents were fighting with Voltano employees.

He said Kutumela was found with a panga and a plastic container filled with petrol threatening to harm the Voltano employees. A group of tenants had gathered in an impromptu meeting at the building. Morata allegedly started to rally other tenants to prevent the Voltano employees from getting access to the building’s electricity distribution boxes.

She was said to be wielding a knife.

Ntakirutimana said she was heard threatening the technicians that she would stab them.

One of the applicants’ employees witnessed her kicking and damaging the electricity distribution box which caused the electricity to trip, the court papers read.

It is further claimed that the woman called on the tenants to join her in stopping the technicians from cutting the electricity supply of non-paying tenants.

The police were called but they could not do much to assist.

It is said that threats were also made to burn down the building, while Kutumela stood with a container of petrol in his hands.

Ntakirutimana said all this was recorded on nearby CCTV footage, which would be made available to the court when the matter is heard next week.

