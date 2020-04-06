Mining communities to be provided with soup kitchens

Pretoria - The Mining Affected Communities United in Action and the Women Affected by Mining United in Action will mobilise volunteers across 11 branches to support the elderly, vulnerable and unemployed and calls for social solidarity. National co-ordinator Meshack Mbangula said the majority of community members live in desperate poverty and the Covid-19 lockdown was set to multiply the misery experienced by so many South Africans. The organisation has undertaken to use their branch network to run soup kitchens to support the most vulnerable in the communities. Mbangula said lots of communities were facing hunger. “Multinational companies have invaded and looted our minerals without us benefiting and it was done in the name of investment. Now our disadvantaged poor communities are living in squalor and the ruthless capitalists are not even lifting a finger to assist the most vulnerable during this period,” he said.

Each branch would undertake a process of social mapping that would identify the most vulnerable who were in need of support.

Mbangula added that they would provide food, emotional support and assistance care as well as inform them about safe practices and social distancing. He said they would ensure volunteers were fully aware of the protective measures they needed to take.

Their activities and outcomes through regular reporting structures will be monitored through WhatsApp groups and online meetings. He emphasised that volunteers would wear distinctive clothing and be provided with permits as required by the regulations.

“Our food distribution and soup kitchens will provide soup kitchens at least twice a week for the next three months but we are inundated with communities who fear the worst and have asked organisations to assist,” he said.

They had over 20 branches. However, only 11 of those were active in supporting the most vulnerable during this time. He called on the private sector and the public to support their work and to donate via www.macua.org.za. “Approximately 50 million people are living in households below the level needed to support a middle class lifestyle and most of the 50million people are likely to rely on public transport and public health care with very little or no savings to manage through this emergency,” he said.

