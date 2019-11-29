A source close to the family confirmed to the Pretoria News that Ditinti had been found at about 1am on Thursday by police and was recovering well in hospital.
A picture of the 35-year-old, wearing a black T-shirt and black pair of jeans, sitting with a drip on what seemed like a hospital bed, was circulating on social media yesterday.
According to her family, the woman had gone missing after going to answer a phone call outside her house in the evening last week.
Ditinti recently spoke out on the SABC’s investigative programme Special Assignment about the abuse she had suffered during her sangoma initiation and training.