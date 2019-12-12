Mkhwebane poised to hear Estina Dairy Farm ruling









The Public Protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will know on Friday whether she may appeal the judgment on her Estina Dairy Farm project report and the subsequent order that she personally pay 7.5% of the legal bill. Advocate Francois Botes SC told Judge Ronel Tolmay in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria yesterday that Mkhwebane wanted the Supreme Court of Appeal to have another look at the judgment. He argued that the judge erred in some of her findings, including that the public protector had to foot a portion of the legal costs herself. Judge Tolmay earlier this year set aside Mkhwebane’s report on the project after she found that the public protector failed to investigate the role of former Free State premier Ace Magashule and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane in the dairy farm project. She declared the report unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid, following an application by the DA and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution to have the report overturned.

Botes based his grounds for appeal on issues in law, rather than on the merits of the findings. His main issue focused on the finding that in terms of the legislation, Mkhwebane did not have discretion to refuse to investigate a complaint within her jurisdiction.

Botes argued that the result was that the public protector did not have discretion whether to investigate a complaint or not, even if reasons existed not to investigate it.

He said a higher court such as the Supreme Court or Constitutional Court had to finally determine this, as it was the public protector’s stance that she indeed had a discretion in this regard.

But Judge Tolmay said if one looked at the history of the Estina Dairy Farm project, it was Mkhwebane’s duty to investigate. She said one must read her judgment in total and against the veracity of the complaint in this case.

“One must look at what occurred during the Estina investigation and its consequences,” the judge said.

She said her judgment was confined to the facts in this case, and she never ruled that the public protector must investigate each and every case brought to her attention.

The judge said in this case the poor and vulnerable were left at the mercy of those with money and power.

“How can the public protector say she had a discretion to investigate this? I confined my judgment to this case,” she said.

Botes said Mkhwebane did not deny that the allegations in this matter were serious, but he said the interpretation of this judgment could hold consequences for the public protector’s office in the future, if another court did not have another look at her obligation to investigate matters.

Regarding the issue that she had to pay a portion of the legal bill, Botes said Mkhwebane simply performed her constitutional mandate when she came to her findings in her report.

The judge again commented that the poor and the vulnerable were the victims here, which was one of the reasons why she exercised her discretion to slap Mkhwebane with a costs order.

Botes said the judge exceeded her discretion by making the costs order.

Both the DA and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution argued against leave to appeal.

