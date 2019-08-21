Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa at the sod-turning ceremony for a new Centurion taxi rank. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - A brand new taxi rank is set to go up in Centurion and today marked the dawn of the state of art rank during the sod-turning.



Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa encouraged more private investors to work with the City of Tshwane in growing the economy more, especially in the public transport sector.

“I commend Redifine Properties for this initiative and taking corporate social investment to the next level,” he said.





The R12 million construction of the multi-million-rand state-of-the-art taxi rank on the corner of South Street and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive is footed by Redifine Properties.





The new taxi rank in the shadow of Centurion Mall will cover an area of approximately 10 000 sq.m accommodating ranking facilities for 55 taxis as well as a holding area for an additional 100 taxis.





The rank will also house offices for taxi associations, 22 informal kiosks for traders and public toilets amongst a host of other amenities.





Construction was also delayed due to fears that the construction site might be dolomitic which has since been ruled out.





But during the time the area witnessed a spate of vandalism and theft in the past months.





The rank will be jointly operated by the Centurion Taxi Association and managed by the City, Centurion Mall and the association.





It is estimated that more than 15 000 commuters will use the new facility when it opens in 2020.





The new facility will not only improve access to taxis for those who live and work in the City but also complement aesthetically to the area.

MMC for Roads and Transport, Sheila Senkubuge, said the construction of the rank emphasised the fact that the City was open for business and will partner with private industry in making sure that we are able to deliver services to the people.



