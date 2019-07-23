FORMER Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs during the Moot Court Competition focusing on the UN human rights treaties in Geneva.

Pretoria - The Centre for Human Rights, based at the University of Pretoria's Law Faculty, was again placed on the world map when it hosted the Nelson Mandela International Day in Geneva, Switzerland, last week. This celebration formed part of the 11th Nelson Mandela World Human Rights Moot Court Competition, which ended on Friday. The finals were held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva and the team from the University of Oxford claimed this year's title.

The Nelson Mandela Moot Court Competition is organised annually by the centre, in collaboration with the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva.

The competition was open to both undergraduate and Master's degree students. A team of two students from law faculties across the world was invited to participate.

The students argued a hypothetical human rights' based case and their arguments were assessed by world renowned legal experts.

The final round was presided over by an esteemed panel of seven judges, which included former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs.

As part of the week-long competition, the inaugural annual Nelson Mandela Human Rights Lecture was held on Madiba's birthday.

Justice Sachs, who is also an apartheid Struggle icon, delivered the lecture, along with Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

They celebrated the legacy of Madiba, who was born 101 years ago on July 18. They reflected on today's human rights challenges and on how to move the human rights agenda forward. The lecture was attended by more than 700 delegates from across the world.

This year's competition saw 43 universities from more than 30 countries taking part. It represented the five UN regions. It was the first year that the competition included Spanish as one of the languages spoken.

The court also paid tribute to South African song icon Johnny Clegg, who passed away in the same week.

In this regard, director of the centre Frans Viljoen remarked that one of Clegg’s memorable songs is Asimbonanga in which he during the 1980s lamented Mandela's absence (due to his lengthy imprisonment).

Viljoen said they were fortunate to celebrate Madiba's legacy and enduring presence through the powerful accounts by Justice Sachs and Bachelet, together with the human rights arguments by all the participants.

Pretoria News