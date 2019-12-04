More court delays in trial probing deaths of Eersterust residents Dean Jafta and Ulrich Heugh









Dean Jafta, father, Denzyl Jafta, holds a T-shirt with the face of his late son at his home in Eersterust. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria has threatened to withdraw the bail of two of the accused as the trial looking into the deaths of Eersterust residents Dean Jafta and Ulrich Heugh is hampered by further delays. Instead of continuing with the trial of Eersterust residents Mark Billy Booysen, Angelique Badawy, her husband Mustafa Badawy and Roderiquez Smiles this morning, a frustrated Judge Bert Bam had to postpone the matter once again. This time the postponement was requested by the newly appointed legal representatives of the accused who indicated they were not ready to proceed with the trial this morning. And that they were still to receive copies of the dockets from the state. The new defence had to be sought after their previous lawyers noted a conflict of interest as Booysen elected to continue with the matter without the use of a lawyer.

Bam insisted the defence should have gotten their act together for the matter to proceed without any further delays.

He agreed to postpone the matter but noted that he would be forced to withdraw the Badawy’s bail should their legal defence not be ready to proceed tomorrow morning.

And despite Bam stressing the need for Booysen to get qualified legal representation or make use of legal aid services, he remains resolute on conducting his own defence.

Booysen is charged with the murder of Jafta, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm without a licence and illegal possession of ammunition.

While other charges against him along with his three co-accused are murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm at another person, intimidation and possession of a firearm without a licence.

The group’s trial is running concurrently as the state believes the same gun used to kill Jafta was the same weapon used to kill Heugh a few months later in his bed.

The trial is to continue tomorrow with the state to cross-examine Booysen.

Pretoria News