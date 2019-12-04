Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria has threatened to withdraw the bail of two of the accused as the trial looking into the deaths of Eersterust residents Dean Jafta and Ulrich Heugh is hampered by further delays.
Instead of continuing with the trial of Eersterust residents Mark Billy Booysen, Angelique Badawy, her husband Mustafa Badawy and Roderiquez Smiles this morning, a frustrated Judge Bert Bam had to postpone the matter once again.
This time the postponement was requested by the newly appointed legal representatives of the accused who indicated they were not ready to proceed with the trial this morning.
And that they were still to receive copies of the dockets from the state.
The new defence had to be sought after their previous lawyers noted a conflict of interest as Booysen elected to continue with the matter without the use of a lawyer.