More women slain in SA

Pretoria - National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole yesterday condemned the spate of killing of women, labelling the incidents as brutal and “horrific”. Similarly, the country’s top cop welcomed the “sterling detective work” done in cases where suspects were traced and arrested. He reassured the nation that crimes against vulnerable people would not go unpunished. “The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is extremely obstinate in its cause to bringing perpetrators of crimes against women, children and people of vulnerable groups to book,” said Sitole. “Crimes against women, children and all other vulnerable groups continue to remain a priority of the SAPS.” Meanwhile, the Eersterust community was yesterday rocked by the discovery of the body of a woman. She had apparently been stabbed to death. The 42-year-old mother of two was the third dead woman reported to the Gauteng police over the weekend - the first was discovered under a bridge in Dobsonville and the other under the bed of her 27-year-old boyfriend near Daveyton. She was wrapped in a blanket.

Regarding the Eersterust death, SAPS provincial spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said they had started searching for the suspect.

Makhubela said preliminary investigation revealed that her boyfriend had asked for transport money from her, claiming he had a new job and needed to travel to the area. Detectives are appealing to him - Clayton Andrew - to urgently contact the local police station and assist in the investigation as he was the one believed to be the last person to be in contact with the woman when she was still alive.

“Similarly, we are appealing to any member of the public who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help in the investigation and lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the nearest police station.”

Makhubela said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela condemned the killing of women in the strongest terms possible.

He called upon all members of communities, activists and NGOs to assist in the fight against gender-based violence and its manifestations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also condemned the surge in murders of women and children. “According to the SAPS there has been an increase in violent crime, especially murders, since we entered alert level 3.

“We need to understand what factors are fuelling this terrible trend and as society as a whole address them urgently.”

In another recent case, the body of 45-year-old Nompumelelo Tshaka was found dumped in a field in Mthatha by a passer-by on June 5.

Ayanda Zenani was arrested and has appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court. He will be appearing in the same court again on Thursday for a formal bail application.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 52-year-old Bhekukwanda Cele from Msunduse Reserve has appeared in the Ndwedwe Magistrate’s Court, charged with the alleged murder of his estranged wife, 31-year-old Nwabisa Mgwandela. It is alleged that three men assaulted and tied her up with a rope, leaving her hanging in the house on June 7.

In Gauteng, 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule’s body was found in the bushes on June 5. Her family reported her missing on June 7. The police are following leads to apprehend and bring to book her killer. Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

In the Western Cape, the 34-year-old ex-boyfriend of slain 25-year-old Naledi Phangindawo appeared in court in Mossel Bay for her murder. She was killed in KwaNonqaba a week ago and the suspect fled to Lwandle in Strand but later handed himself over to the police. The suspect remains in custody until his next court appearance.

In another incident in the Western Cape, a suspect was arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, 34-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada. The suspect was initially arrested earlier this month but the case was withdrawn. The investigating officer persevered and obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest. He was then traced and rearrested on Saturday night. He will be brought before a magistrate in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The SAPS also called on family, friends and neighbours, “who often are aware of cases or potential cases of domestic violence” to alert the police about such cases before it’s too late to help a possible victim.

Pretoria News